Although it has yet to be confirmed, all roads seem to point to Xavi Hernandez becoming the new Barcelona manager.

The Guardian suggest that the former midfielder has already accepted the offer to take over from Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman was sacked following a well below-par performance at Rayo Vallecano in midweek.

However, Football Espana note the strong stance of Xavi’s current employers, meaning that not everything will be plain sailing as far as installing the Catalan on the Camp Nou bench is concerned.

Assuming negotiations are concluded successfully, Xavi will take over a team that looks devoid of confidence.

They certainly haven’t been playing in a recognisable Barcelona style either, and that could be his biggest concern.

In any event, he needs time in which to work and get his ideas across, so Pep Guardiola’s endorsement, reported by Goal, will be more of a hindrance to him that a help.

By getting the seal of approval from the master, the pressure that will be on the pupil from the get-go will be immense.

However, if he can replicate anything like the Guardiola years from just over a decade ago, Barca will have found their new saviour.