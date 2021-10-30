(Video) Chelsea find the breakthrough as Reece James rifles stunning strike into Newcastle net

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Chelsea have finally found the break through against Newcastle United – and it took something special from Reece James.

The Blues plugged away for over an hour against a resolute Newcastle side, who had quite clearly set up to contain and counter against the champions of Europe.

While the Magpies’ defending kept Chelsea’s expensively-assembled attack at bay for 65 minutes, the Blues did eventually break through… and how.

After some excellent work from Callum Hudson-Odoi down the left-channel, the ball landed at the feet of Chelsea right-back James.

The England international had the composure and confidence to shift the ball from his stronger right foot onto his left and strike towards goal.

The result was an effort that left goalkeeper Karl Darlow with no chance, rifled into the back of the net to put Chelsea back on the top of the Premier League.

What a finish – and what a player this young man is!

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

