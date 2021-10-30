(Video) Roy Keane savages Harry Maguire with hilarious interview imitation live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane mimicked Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire in fantastic fashion in the build-up to the Red Devil’s clash with Tottenham this evening.

Maguire was all over the place as United were defeated 5-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend. The England international has been has bad as any member of the squad in the midst of this disappointing run.

While it’s him that the players and the fans look to in difficult periods, former Man United skipper Roy Keane does not appear to be entirely convinced that Maguire’s heart is in it, at least when speaking to the camera.

As Keane provided punditry for Sky Sports’ coverage of Tottenham vs Man United this evening, he did a quite hilarious impression of Maguire in his midweek interview.

Man United skipper Harry Maguire has been absolutely slated by Roy Keane

The Irishman branded Maguire robotic, with his imitation a moment of television to savour.

That does tend to be the case with footballers nowadays, though. They’re so well-drilled in their media training that we never really get to see their true nature until they hang up their boots. Keane is not fond of it at all…

