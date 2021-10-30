There is no denying that Manchester United splashed the cash this summer. The Red Devils spent well over £100m with notable signings including Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Last summer saw them snap up midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax, too. However, aside from Varane, who so far appears to be dodging widespread criticism, both Sancho and van de Beek have come under major criticism.

A recent report from the Daily Mail has noted how an ‘influential figure’ at United doubts whether or not Sancho is really worth the £80m the club paid for him.

Despite being young, a fully-fledged England international and enjoying a stunning breakthrough while in Dortmund, Sancho’s time back on English soil has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Having failed to notch a single goal or assist in all of his matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so far, the decision to sign Sancho is slowly, but surely, shaping up to be a mistake.

Elsewhere, the same source is said to have described United’s signing of van de Beek as “one of the worst signings in United history”.

Van de Beek has started just four Premier League matches since he joined well over 12-months ago.

Having recently publicly displayed his frustrations after being snubbed by his manager during a Champions League group stage game against Villarreal – TV cameras picked up the midfielder fuming from the bench and hurling his chewing gum in anger.

The midfielder has also recently made the decision to change agents. Guido Albers, who represented the Dutchman, was responsible for bringing the player to Manchester. However, given Albers’ failures to find his star client a route out of Old Trafford, van de Beek appears to have taken a proactive approach to seal a move away in the coming windows.