Man United crisis deepens as Paul Pogba makes decision on future

All is not well at Manchester United. The Red Devils are still reeling from a 5-0 thumping last weekend against arch-rivals Liverpool and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly committed to turning things around, the club’s playing squad are reportedly unhappy.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims some senior members of United’s first-team are far from pleased with Solskjaer’s public statements which make it seem like nothing is wrong is at the club.

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to be furious behind the scenes – the club’s performances of late have left the Portuguese megastar feeling embarrassed.

Elsewhere, midfielder Paul Pogba, who is out of contract next summer, has reportedly decided to quit the club and therefore, will not be signing a new contract between now and the end of the season.

Should the Frenchman be committed to walking away from the club he has spent the majority of his career with, he will likely do so for free.

Several top clubs, including former side Juventus, are interested in the World Cup winner’s impending availability but given his sky-high wages, reaching an agreement with the player and his super-agent Mino Raiola, will not be easy.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

If both Ronaldo and Pogba, two of the sides’ most experienced stars, are unhappy then it will undoubtedly come as worrying news to fans.

Turning things around, especially when it comes off the back of such an abysmal performance, is never easy – but convincing Ronaldo and Pogba that he is still the best man for the job will be an even bigger task.

The Red Devils face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon and while Nuno Espirito Santo is not expected to be given the boot if his side comes up short – the same cannot be said for Solskjaer.

As for Pogba wanting out – since he rejoined from Juventus in 2016, although the Frenchman has shown glimpses of what he is capable of, the romance between Pogba and United has never really sparked. He has always felt like a ‘nearly man’, who would flourish anywhere but Old Trafford.

Perhaps seeing Pogba walk away from the club could be the very thing both player and club needs.