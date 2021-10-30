Man United star’s wife accuses Solskjaer of LYING to the media over his fitness

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial WAS fit and available for selection against Tottenham, according to his wife Melanie.

Martial has not featured for Man United since their tussle with Everton on home turf several weeks ago. The Frenchman scored in that fixture, but has been AWOL ever since.

As is reported by The Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested pre-match that Martial was not fit enough to be involved against Spurs. The 25-year-old didn’t make the trip to North London as a result.

Solskjaer’s claims about Martial appear to be completely nonsense, or so claims his wife. Melanie Martial took to Instagram to confirm that he’s absolutely fine and the words of his manager were wide of the mark.

Via melaniemartialdc, Instagram

It’s not entirely clear why Solskjaer would lie about the condition of Martial, knowing that the player himself (or any of his close relatives) would be able to dispute the information he gave to the press.

It’s unclear whether he was legitimately misguided over Martial’s availability or consciously made the decision to give misinformation at the press conference ahead of the match.

Either way, it’s another telltale sign that Martial’s time as a Man United player could soon be coming to an end. There’s nothing to suggest that Solskjaer is willing to trust him with a spot in the side…