(Video) Barcelona’s Memphis Depay kicks off post-Koeman era with stunning goal against Alaves

Memphis Depay ensured that Barcelona kicked off the post-Ronald Koeman era in style, having netted a superb goal against Alaves this evening.

Depay was drafted in by compatriot Koeman over the summer transfer window. Having worked with the manager with the Netherlands national team, you’d assume that the pair would share a close relationship.

Unfortunately for Koeman, Depay’s six direct goal contributions in his opening 11 La Liga appearances did not prove to be enough to save him from the sack, with Joan Laporta having pulled the plug following Barcelona’s defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

As is reported by Sky Sports, former midfielder Xavi Hernandez is in talks to replace Koeman, but for tonight’s clash with Alaves its Barca B boss Sergi Barjuan who held the reins.

Barjuan’s short stint in the dugout at the Nou Camp got off to a pretty memorable start, with Depay having scored a brilliant goal to give the Blaugrana the advantage.

Depay shifted the ball onto his favoured right foot before releasing a sumptuous curling effort into the top corner. What a treat for the fans in attendance at the Nou Camp tonight!