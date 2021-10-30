(Video) Brighton’s Enock Mwepu channels inner Yaya Toure with stunning goal vs Liverpool

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu produced a moment to remember during his side’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

Brighton, who have enjoyed a brilliant start to the Premier League season, found themselves 2-0 down to Liverpool heading towards the half-time break.

Liverpool have been in quite superb attacking form as of late, so there was no shame in Brighton’s resolve being broken.

That said, Graham Potter’s men needed to be more impactful in the final third if they were to have any hope of getting something out of the game.

Through Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu, they finally made a breakthrough… and how.

Cast your minds back to THAT goal that Yaya Toure scored in the League Cup final against Sunderland back in 2014.

Mwepu’s clearly watched the highlights of that game on repeat, because he’s just scored a goal that could rival the Ivorian’s.

What an incredible strike – and what a way for Brighton to get themselves back into the game!

