Newcastle United plotting audacious £25m swoop for Real Madrid veteran

Newcastle United are now the wealthiest club in the world. Having been taken over by a cash-rich Saudi-backed consortium earlier this month, the Magpies, who have already relieved manager Steve Bruce from his duties, are now looking at ways to improve their playing squad.

Several players have been linked with moves to the North East – however, it is expected that the first step in the club’s long-term plans is to add talent to the squad in a bid to first beat the drop but then climb the league’s ranks.

Although restoring the club to its former glories won’t be a straightforward and quick task – majority owner Mohammad Bin Salman appears prepared for the long run.

Widely expected to bring in at least one big-name during the winter window, the latest star to be linked with a move to St James’ Park is Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (El Nacional).

Kroos, 31, has been one of Europe’s best players for several years now.

Since making the switch from Bayern Munich to Los Blancos in 2014, Kroos’ seven years in Madrid have seen him feature in 325 matches, in all competitions, directly contribute to 102 goals and lift 14 major trophies, along the way.

With the German’s contract with Florentino Perez’s Real Madrid set to expire in under two years time and with Los Blancos also expected to transform their side, the potential to lure Kroos away from the Santiago Bernabeu has perhaps never been so high.

Currently valued at £27m (Transfermarkt), should Newcastle United receive positive feedback from the German’s camp, although well into his thirties, there is no denying that Kroos could be one of the most cost-effective signings in the Magpies’ history.

Kroos has never plied his trade in the Premier League and while most players opt to see out the latter stages of their careers abroad, the 31-year-old could look to follow in the footsteps of national hero Bastian Schweinsteiger, who spent two brief years with Manchester United from 2015 to 2017, before later retiring after a stint in the MLS.