Newcastle United hope to tempt Manchester United ace to St. James’ in the January window

Newcastle United reportedly consider Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard as a plausible acquisition for the January transfer window.

Lingard’s stock remains high following a superb second-half of the season stint with West Ham United last time around.

Though he missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020, Lingard headed into the new campaign with his head held high, determined to force his way into the Manchester United side.

He has thus far been unable to do so, despite some energetic and effective cameo substitute appearances. With his contract due to expire in the summer, you think it unlikely he’ll stick around if he’s not playing regularly ahead of Qatar 2022.

According to Todo Fichajes, Newcastle United could be prepared to offer him a way out in January. The report notes that Lingard would prefer to wait until the summer to move, but the Magpies are prepared to try their luck.

With it currently looking unlikely that Lingard will be signing along the dotted line with Man United, the Red Devils could see the value in cashing-in and banking some sort of cash, rather than watching him walk out the door on a Bosman.

With there now being just two months until the January transfer window opens, we would expect to see developments of some kind over Lingard’s future sooner rather than later.