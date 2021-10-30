There’s one good reason why Neymar will never become the best player in the world and that’s because of his love of the party lifestyle.

Missing games at the same point every year to attend his sister’s birthday celebrations has become a common occurrence, but the Brazilian is making no apology for his actions.

Still a young man at 29 years of age, his argument would appear to be that no one should be allowed to judge him for what he decides to do away from the football pitch.

MORE: Lacazette’s decision

“I speak of respect because people say: ‘Ah, Neymar doesn’t take care of himself, Neymar is this, Neymar is that,'” he said to Fui Clear YouTube channel, cited by The Sun.

“How can one be 12 years at the top without taking care of himself? Nobody gets that.

“I know how to take care of myself, I have a physical therapist and a physical trainer practically 24 hours with me, for what? Not at all?

“I go out when I can. I go out when possible, when I know that I will not train the next day. I will not stop doing anything. What is the problem?

“You have to judge me for what I do on the field, there I allow you to speak, but what I do outside…”

It’s a reasonable argument in all fairness, even if it may not be seen as the politically correct one.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘We don’t give a damn’ – Dion Dublin says footballers aren’t interested in each other’s sexuality Video: Ramsdale makes save of the season for Arsenal to stop Leicester comeback (Video) Rampant Arsenal sees youngster double Gunners’ lead vs. Leicester City

There have been times where he hasn’t been at his best, but as he showed as recently as the Friday night Ligue Un game against Lille, when he’s on his game he can still be decisive.