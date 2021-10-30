(Photo) Ballon d’Or final five leaked as Premier League duo make list

Please note – this report is currently unconfirmed.

According to an authentic-looking image, that has been doing the rounds on Saturday morning, the final five Ballon d’Or nominees have supposedly been leaked.

The leak, which also features the name of French journalist Timothe Crepin, sees the previous 30-man shortlist trimmed down to just five remaining players.

The final five, in no particular order, are Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Chelsea’s Jorginho, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and six-time winner Lionel Messi.

The award’s ceremony is scheduled to take place on 29 November 2021.