A Friday night win over Lille has seen Paris Saint-Germain, incredibly, lead the Ligue Un table by 10 points after just 12 games played.

Outplayed for much of the game, it took a 20-minute masterclass from Neymar to overturn a first-half deficit, the Brazilian setting up goals for countryman, Marquinhos, and a late winner for Angel di Maria.

The win certainly papered over the cracks that are emerging at the club, one of which centred around Mauricio Pochettino substituting Lionel Messi at half time in the match.

It’s the second time that the Argentinian has hooked Messi and, just like the first, it hasn’t gone down well.

Pochettino is likely to argue that whilst he’s getting results his methods are clearly working, however, he risks alienating the best players if he continues in the same vain.

There’s no suggestion that the PSG hierarchy are willing to pull the trigger at this point, particularly given that the French giants are also atop their Champions League group.

How well Pochettino negotiates the business end of the season is more likely to determine how long he’s kept in the position.