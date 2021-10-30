There’s little doubt that super agent, Mino Raiola, will be front and centre of next summer’s transfer window shenanigans.

As the representative for Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, to name just two high-profile stars, the Italian is expected to be busier than usual.

The Telegraph report that Manchester United will let their midfielder leave on a free transfer next summer, whilst Fabrizio Romano, writing for CBS Sports, confirmed that Haaland’s release clause will drop to €75m, contrary to other rumours.

Interestingly, AS suggest on Saturday that Barcelona’s sacking of Ronald Koeman has effectively placed the Catalans at the back of the queue for the services of both players.

Raiola, apparently, doesn’t believe it’s now a good idea to be placing his most high-profile clients at the club.

That’s despite him enjoying a relationship with Barca president, Joan Laporta, that is far more cordial than the ones he has with European football’s other big hitters.

Laporta clearly won’t take kindly to the media being briefed that his club are already being considered as also-rans in the Haaland chase.

As a result, he may choose to let both the Norwegian and Pogba take their chances elsewhere.

He has already shown with the sale of Ilaix Moriba that Barcelona are not going to be messed around in the transfer market any longer.

Raiola has to be careful what he wishes for…