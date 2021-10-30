As Leicester City went looking for a way back into the Saturday lunchtime game against Arsenal, their chance arrived just before half-time.

The Foxes were awarded a free-kick just outside the box, and as dead ball specialist, James Maddison, took aim, it looked for all the world as if the ball was going to nestle in the top corner.

Somehow Gunners keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, with the sun full in his face, managed to pull off an epic full-length one-handed save to keep his clean sheet, and even had the wherewithal to get straight up and repel the follow up too.

Incredible.

Aaron Ramsdale that is insane! ? How he kept out this James Maddison free-kick, we will not know! ??? Stunning! pic.twitter.com/4rzHEyjvIV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Premier League