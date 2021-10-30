(Video) Marcus Rashford beats offside trap and finishes to score Man United’s third away at Tottenham

Marcus Rashford netted a third goal against Tottenham to put Manchester United’s victory beyond any doubt.

Man United headed into today’s contest knowing that only a win would do if they wanted to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued in the dugout.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half goal, which gave the Red Devils the advantage, set them on course to what could potentially be a significant victory for Solskjaer.

In the second-half of the contest, Ronaldo turned provider. After a fine piece of skill, the Portuguese icon threaded through Edinson Cavani, who made no mistake when one-on-one with Hugo Lloris.

Considering how little threat Tottenham posed in the attacking third, you could have assumed that would have been enough to get Man United over the line.

Still, Marcus Rashford added a third just to put the result beyond any doubt, beating the offside trap and finding the bottom corner to make it three goals and three points for United.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+