(Video) Reece James bags second stunning strike as Chelsea punish sorry Newcastle United

Reece James has done it again. The Chelsea right-back has scored a SECOND screamer of the game to sign and seal the points away at Newcastle United.

James has been one of Chelsea’s most productive players in the Premier League this campaign. Wing-back counterpart Ben Chilwell alike.

The England international made the difference for the European champions once again as they struggled to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Newcastle United side this afternoon.

James brought the ball under control and shifted it onto his left before firing past Karl Darlow and into the back of the net, a devastating finish for a defender.

He wasn’t done there, either.

The ball fell to James on the edge of the penalty area, with the 21-year-old cutting across the ball with some venom and watching it fly once again beyond goalkeeper Darlow.

Two have scored two goals of such quality in a single match, all while playing right-wing-back, is seriously commendable.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

