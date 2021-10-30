Report: AC Milan begins negotiations for Brazilian starlet linked to Premier League clubs

Sport Club Internacional Yuri Alberto is one of the sought-after names in the South American transfer market as the January window fast approaches.

Premier League sides Manchester City and Everton have reportedly expressed interest in the 20-year-old as both clubs need some goal scoring injected into their squad. However, there are no further details on whether they’ll make an official offer for the Brazil international.

Nonetheless, these two clubs could lose out on the player as Tuttosport (via Fichajes) reports that AC Milan wants to inject some youth into their forward group. With Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud, the Serie A side needs some young legs as the season progresses.

Alberto is a target high up on the management side led by Paolo Maldini, who has followed him closely in recent months and would even have a first offer list.

Still, the only problem is that Internacional demands €20-million for its star players; meanwhile, Milan wants to offer €10-million, which seems unfeasible for the Brazilians because the player has a contract until 2025.

Milan does need a young striker to take over for the two veteran forwards, and although they do like Alberto, they’re sticking by their offer in hopes the Brazilian side lowers its demands.