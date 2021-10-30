News that Czech billionaire and Sparta Prague owner, Daniel Kretinsky, is in advanced talks to take a 27 percent stake in West Ham United raises an interesting prospect indeed.

As Sky Sports note, the possibility of an eventual full takeover exists, which would value the east Londoners at between £600-£700m.

Were that precise situation occur, the expectation would be that Kretinsky would bankroll the Hammers in a way that supporters can only have dreamt about.

The club are the ultimate sleeping giant, whose best days were arguably between the mid-1960s and mid-1980s, when three FA Cups were won and the club achieved its highest-ever top-flight finish.

Their fan base is one of the most loyal in the country, and have waited decades for that type of success to return.

Playing as they are currently, with David Moyes consistently taking them to the heady heights of the top end of the division, it’s an opportune time for Kretinsky to invest.

Don’t bet against a title tilt if he eventually takes the reins from David Gold and David Sullivan who, despite having the club’s best intentions at heart, have never really invested the amount needed to push West Ham to the next level.