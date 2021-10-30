Nuno Espirito Santo turned on by Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after second-half decision vs Man United

Tottenham fans turned on Nuno Espirito Santo after his decision to replace Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn against Manchester United.

Nuno has been under pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a string of disappointing results.

Spurs have not been winning under Nuno and they’ve been playing some truly dire football, football which has starved talisman Harry Kane of any sort of service.

As a result, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager has found himself under pressure, even so soon into his tenure in North London.

The dissatisfaction of the supporters was as evident as ever as Nuno made the decision to replace fan-favourite Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn in the second-half of Spurs’ defeat to Man United on Saturday.

While Nuno has made more than just the one questionable decision since taking the reins at Spurs, you do have to feel for him after being turned on by his own supporters.

Similar to the Steve Bruce situation at Newcastle United, he seems like a genuinely decent bloke who has seemingly been mismatched with a club he doesn’t suit.

That is not entirely his fault, with Daniel Levy ultimately having made the decision to appoint him as manager. He doesn’t deserve the treatment he got today.

