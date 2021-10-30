Video: Argentine defender states Lionel Messi not having an international trophy fueled them to win Copa America

Copa America
This past summer, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi finally crossed off the only blemish in his illustrious career, the lack of an international trophy with Argentina. 

With the Copa America this past summer possibly being his last at 34-years-old, it was now or never to win the tournament, which motivated a lot of players on the Argentina national team.

Real Betis defender Germán Pezzella spoke to TNT Sports Argentina about not allowing Messi to not have an international trophy under his belt.

“One of the reasons for winning the title was because of Leo. They did not recognize him for everything he has done for and for the National Team for not having crowned those competitions that he missed half a step,” Pezzella said.

