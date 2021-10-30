(Video) Gabriel nods Arsenal into early lead vs. Leicester City

Arsenal has taken an early lead in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

The two sides, who are currently fighting for the right to take the first three points of the weekend, have both named strong starting line-ups.

However, it has been Mikel Arteta’s Gunners who have started the game better. Early pressure from the Londoners led to a corner kick which resulted in centre-back Gabriel climbing highest and guiding the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel.