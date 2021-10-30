(Video) Rampant Arsenal sees youngster double Gunners’ lead vs. Leicester City

Arsenal has started Saturday’s early Premier League game against Leicester City in excellent fashion.

Bursting out of the gates, Mikel Arteta has watched on as his impressive Gunners have so far run the Foxes ragged.

Defender Gabriel headed the Londoners into a lead inside the game’s opening 10-minutes and continuing their domination, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a loose ball before smashing his side into a two nill lead.

As things currently stand, Brendan Rodgers’ side will have just over an hour to try and turn this one around.

