(Video) Rampant Arsenal sees youngster double Gunners’ lead vs. Leicester City

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal has started Saturday’s early Premier League game against Leicester City in excellent fashion.

Bursting out of the gates, Mikel Arteta has watched on as his impressive Gunners have so far run the Foxes ragged.

MORE: (Photo) Ballon d’Or final five leaked as Premier League duo make list

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Gabriel nods Arsenal into early lead vs. Leicester City
Exclusive: Premier League duo leading contenders to sign Spurs wantaway midfielder
‘Best line up possible’ – These Arsenal fans are delighted with the team for Leicester test

Defender Gabriel headed the Londoners into a lead inside the game’s opening 10-minutes and continuing their domination, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a loose ball before smashing his side into a two nill lead.

As things currently stand, Brendan Rodgers’ side will have just over an hour to try and turn this one around.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.