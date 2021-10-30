“You have a race car” – Agent for Manchester United loanee rips manager for how he uses his client

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira appears to have found a home with Flamengo as the 25-year-old is on loan to the Rio de Janeiro-based club. However, if they want to keep him, it will cost them as the deal came with a €20-million option to buy.

As a result, Pereira needs to display qualities that allow Flamengo to be comfortable paying a sum close to that asking price, which is a significant investment by any South American club.

This is why Pereira’s representative Matheus Diniz, decided to take to Instagram, where O Dia relayed the story on him questioning the manager Renato Gaúcho regarding the usage of his client following their 3-0 loss to Club Athletico Paranaense in the Copa do Brasil.

“You have a race car and a rally car… Do you put the race car on the mountain?” wrote his agent.

Pereira has been playing the central midfield as of late, but this time performed on the left wing and had an abysmal game. Resulting in the rant on social media by his agent as Flamengo missed out £6-million for winning the domestic cup, money that the Brazilian side could use to keep Pereira.