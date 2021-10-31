Wages no issue for Newcastle United as they chase big-name January transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly chasing a January transfer window deal for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international is likely to be on the move in the near future, having struggled to show his best form for much of his time in Italy.

Ramsey was a star player for many years at Arsenal, and it could now make sense for him to return to the Premier League, with Newcastle thought to be showing a strong interest.

According to latest transfer rumours involving Ramsey and Newcastle, the Magpies would have no trouble meeting the 30-year-old’s big wage demands to bring him to St James’ Park this winter.

Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave Juventus and could be Newcastle-bound
Even if Ramsey doesn’t quite look like the same player he was at Arsenal, it’s easy to see why Newcastle’s ambitious new owners might be happy to make him one of their first marquee signings.

The experienced midfielder could also surely improve his form with a move back to English football, so this seems like an easy win for NUFC if they can pull it off.

Ramsey has also been linked with the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton in recent times.

