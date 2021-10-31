Arsenal reportedly look to be reaping the rewards of hiring Richard Garlick as director of football operations earlier this year.

Garlick has been key to improving the Gunners’ work in the transfer market in recent times, with the north London side benefitting from his strong relationship with a number of clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

Garlick’s connections and knowledge of the talent in the top two leagues in England were supposedly instrumental to Arsenal bringing in both Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to The Athletic.

Both White and Ramsdale have ended up being top performers for Mikel Arteta’s side, and fans will hope there can be more where that came from.

Having smart people in charge of recruitment can turn a club’s fortunes around, such as Michael Edwards has done with his tremendous work at Liverpool.

Garlick seems like another expert in the transfer market and Arsenal may be one to watch in future transfer windows as they seem to be building something increasingly promising.