Arsenal transfer news: 20-year-old planning to push for move in January transfer window

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has reportedly asked to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The England U21 international has had to remain patient for his opportunities in the Arsenal first-team, despite pressure from the fans to give him a chance.

He’s made just the two Premier League appearances this campaign and is quite clearly some way back in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship.

At 20-years-old, Balogun could be forgiven for thinking he’s ready to launch his career, but there doesn’t appear to be much prospect of that happening at the Emirates – at least not yet.

According to Todo Fichajes, he has made the decision to push for a loan move away from Arsenal when the January transfer window comes around.

That would give Balogun the chance to get minutes under his belt and continue his development, all while proving his worth to Arteta from afar.

There is no mention of who could be interested in signing him, but you imagine there’d be a fair few Championship sides who’d take an interest if he were to become available.