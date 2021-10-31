First there was Messidependence and now there’s Ansudependence.

Barcelona’s new No.10 has never been more needed than at the current moment, given the mini crisis that the Catalan club are enduring.

Ronald Koeman has now gone, and not before time, with Sergi Barjuan thought to be keeping the managerial seat warm until the club can persuade Xavi to step into the breach.

Whether the club’s ex-midfielder does so or the job is given to someone else, they really do have their work cut out.

Barca lie in ninth in the league table, and, should they not win against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday, are more than likely to exit the Champions League group stages for the first time in decades.

It isn’t clear whether Ansu Fati will return for that fixture or not, but the Catalans could certainly do with his eye for goal.

Celebrating his 19th birthday on Sunday by being injured, it goes to show the true scale of the predicament that Barcelona are in when they’re pinning their hopes on a teenager.

Albeit a wonderfully talented striker.

If nothing else, his presence unsettles the opposition defence, and Barca will take any possible advantage at this stage.