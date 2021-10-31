These angry Chelsea fans tell loan club they “deserve to go down” for treatment of Blues starlet

Many Chelsea fans on Twitter have once again taken to the social media platform to voice their discontent with Billy Gilmour’s treatment at Norwich City.

Gilmour is ranked among the most promising young midfielders in the league. Despite being just 20-years-old, he has already had a significant role to play for both club and country.

The Scottish international headed out on loan to Premier League new boys Norwich City in the summer in order to play more regular Premier League football this campaign, which would do his development no harm at all.

However, it only took Norwich boss Daniel Farke a matter of weeks to relegate Gilmour to the substitutes bench. The Canaries also sit rock bottom of the Premier League table after a truly dismal start.

Some Chelsea fans are growing frustrated with Billy Gilmour’s treatment at Norwich City

Chelsea fans are not particularly impressed with Farke’s treatment of their starlet and are struggling to see exactly what value Gilmour is getting out of his time spent at Carrow Road.

His inclusion among the Norwich substitutes against fellow relegation battlers Leeds United on Sunday afternoon was the final straw for many angry Chelsea fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the news that Gilmour would not be starting for Norwich today, despite the fact they conceded SEVEN to his parent employers last time out.

