These angry Chelsea fans tell loan club they “deserve to go down” for treatment of Blues starlet

Many Chelsea fans on Twitter have once again taken to the social media platform to voice their discontent with Billy Gilmour’s treatment at Norwich City.

Gilmour is ranked among the most promising young midfielders in the league. Despite being just 20-years-old, he has already had a significant role to play for both club and country.

The Scottish international headed out on loan to Premier League new boys Norwich City in the summer in order to play more regular Premier League football this campaign, which would do his development no harm at all.

However, it only took Norwich boss Daniel Farke a matter of weeks to relegate Gilmour to the substitutes bench. The Canaries also sit rock bottom of the Premier League table after a truly dismal start.

Chelsea fans are not particularly impressed with Farke’s treatment of their starlet and are struggling to see exactly what value Gilmour is getting out of his time spent at Carrow Road.

His inclusion among the Norwich substitutes against fellow relegation battlers Leeds United on Sunday afternoon was the final straw for many angry Chelsea fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the news that Gilmour would not be starting for Norwich today, despite the fact they conceded SEVEN to his parent employers last time out.

Swear down Daniel Farke must think Norwich are some treble winning, multi-time Champions League winning side. You’re literally a yo-yo club, who are guaranteed to go down and have amassed 2 points all season. Stop benching Billy Gilmour. You’re not special. ? pic.twitter.com/EosHUr72N6 — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) October 31, 2021

Recall Gilmour, get him a team that isn’t relegation fodder. Could EASILY be playing for a Europa League calibre side weekly. — Pavan ??? (@PavanCFC) October 31, 2021

Chelsea have to recall Billy Gilmour, not only is he Norwich’s best player but he could easily be playing Europa League football and even playing ahead of Saul for Chelsea. So frustrating. — Seb??????????? (@SebMarsh2) October 31, 2021

Norwich deserve to go down for not playing Billy Gilmour …. he’s literally the best player they have by a mile . Makes absolutely no sense …… — Andy Saunders (@mrasaunders) October 31, 2021

How on earth does Billy Gilmour not get a start for Norwich? He’s better than their entire squad put together. — Jake Bumfluff ???? (@JakeBumfluff) October 31, 2021

Gilmour can’t start but the Centre Backs that got battered 7-0 continue to play looool we should’ve sent the boy to Southampton with Broja and Tino — LukasCFC ?? (@Lukas_2499) October 31, 2021

Gilmour hasn’t played a league game for Norwich since September 18th…It’s November tomorrow…#CFC — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) October 31, 2021

Gilmour on the bench again for Norwich. It’s like they want to be relegated — Kane Read (@KaneRead180) October 31, 2021