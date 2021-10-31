Chelsea fans are excited about the potential of young midfielder Conor Gallagher after his fine performances out on loan at Crystal Palace, particularly in their surprise 2-0 win over Manchester City yesterday.

Gallagher scored in Palace’s victory at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems clear he has the potential to make an impact in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team in the near future.

Chelsea have a fine record when it comes to producing youngsters from their academy, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour among their recent success stories, while players like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have gone on to enjoy success elsewhere.

Could Gallagher be the next big thing to rise into the first-team at Stamford Bridge? It seems these Chelsea fans think so…

Coming on leaps & bounds at every opportunity given. Another top performance from Conor Gallagher yesterday. An assist & goal to his name but his all round attributes are so impressive. Impacting the game on both sides of the pitch, a real talent.??

pic.twitter.com/C3QwS6Y8pK — Claudio???? (@ClaudioDi__) October 31, 2021

Definitely deserves to be in the team and am sure under Tuchel he'd be an absolute beast. — Ajay Franklin (@CFCAjay_Frankin) October 31, 2021

Deserves more than a spot, he's a complete box2box player. — JEHOVAHisTHEgr8test (@IkennaOkonkwoS1) October 31, 2021

100%??? — fosuhene desmond (@FDesmond) October 31, 2021

Conor Gallagher picked up his 3rd MOTM award of the season vs Man City. ??? He’s on track to pick up his 3rd POTM award in a row too ? pic.twitter.com/UVsXsNmUhs — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) October 31, 2021

Just saw the highlights of the City vs Palace game and I have to say Conor Gallagher now needs to be taken seriously. This game has become a reference point. I thought we’d cash in on him but he is a genuine contender for breaking into the Chelsea team next season. Top player ? pic.twitter.com/SY8KJbo9hD — The Other Side Of The Coin ???? (@TOSOTC_CFC) October 31, 2021

Unpopular opinion : Conor Gallagher is a better footballer than €100M Jack Grealish — Costa ? (@CostaKentrell) October 31, 2021

If there is any player on loan from CFC that they need to ? bring back for next season it's Conor Gallagher. Perfect for the roaming role in our midfield. He's tenacious, does the defending and is now adding G/A to his game. — Matt Coleman (@MattyColeman93) October 31, 2021

Really can’t wait to see Conor Gallagher back at Chelsea next season — 200° (@irfzlkflee_) October 31, 2021

i want conor gallagher back at chelsea ? — cleo (@virtualburner) October 31, 2021

Just bring that Conor Gallagher kid back to Chelsea. Boy is Class ?? — MUTURI ? (@izomuturi) October 30, 2021

Chelsea might have a tricky time fitting the 21-year-old in due to already having so much quality in their squad, but at the same time there will probably be some names the west London giants will look to sell, such as backups like Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Gallagher seems ideal to replace players like that and it will be interesting to keep an eye on how he continues developing at Palace this season.