“Under Tuchel he’d be an absolute beast” – these Chelsea fans eager to see loaned-out youngster back

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans are excited about the potential of young midfielder Conor Gallagher after his fine performances out on loan at Crystal Palace, particularly in their surprise 2-0 win over Manchester City yesterday.

Gallagher scored in Palace’s victory at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems clear he has the potential to make an impact in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team in the near future.

Chelsea have a fine record when it comes to producing youngsters from their academy, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour among their recent success stories, while players like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have gone on to enjoy success elsewhere.

Could Gallagher be the next big thing to rise into the first-team at Stamford Bridge? It seems these Chelsea fans think so…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Wahbi Khazri nets 70-yard stunner from his own half for St. Etienne
How does Barcelona’s new manager solve a problem like Coutinho?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives brilliant response to Man Utd fan abuse in the middle of post-match interview

Chelsea might have a tricky time fitting the 21-year-old in due to already having so much quality in their squad, but at the same time there will probably be some names the west London giants will look to sell, such as backups like Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Gallagher seems ideal to replace players like that and it will be interesting to keep an eye on how he continues developing at Palace this season.

More Stories Conor Gallagher Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.