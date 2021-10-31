We should no longer be surprised that black Premier League players continue to be racially abused by keyboard warriors on social media.

Unless the companies that host such platforms are prepared to do something about it, which appears unlikely at this point, such a sorry state of affairs will continue.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha was targeted again after the south Londoners’ epic away win at Manchester City, and he even noted via his Instagram stories that he was no longer looking for sympathy, per the Daily Star.

Clearly exasperated, the striker seems to suggest that the time for talking is done, and action must now follow.

What does it say about our society when someone in the public eye can get belittled so openly and without further recourse to the abuser(s)?

It is, frankly, astonishing that in 2021 racists are being allowed to perpetuate their hate in plain sight on most social media platforms.

No wonder Zaha seems to have had enough.