(Video) Declan Rice restores West Ham’s lead over Aston Villa with strike from distance

Declan Rice has restored West Ham United’s lead over Aston Villa with a brilliant strike from distance.

The Hammers took the lead within the opening ten minutes, with stand-in right-back Ben Johnson cutting in from the channel and firing beyond Emiliano Martinez.

With Aston Villa boss Dean Smith under pressure, you figured there’d be a response from the home side, and there was.

Emi Buendia set up Ollie Watkins in the West Ham penalty area, with the Englishman making absolutely no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Villa and Smith, they were on level terms for just four minutes, with Declan Rice striking into the bottom corner some distance from goal.

It wasn’t the greatest strike of a football that you’ll ever see from Rice, but the precision to nestle it right in the corner and out of the reach of Martinez was impressive nonetheless.

Villa have work to do, again…

Rice, Rice baby! ?? The #WHUFC midfielder hammers one in from range to restore their lead! ? pic.twitter.com/fRVLQ0Vmco — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+