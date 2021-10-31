Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Leicester City attacking midfielder Harvey Barnes as a long-term replacement for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 23-year-old looks an ideal fit for Klopp’s style of football, and it seems the German tactician is personally keen on a potential deal to bring him to Anfield as he looks for a younger forward to eventually come in for ageing duo Salah and Mane, according to Fichajes.

Of course, Salah and Mane don’t seem too close to heading into decline right now after some superb recent form, but it’s wise for a club like Liverpool to keep thinking long-term.

Barnes has shown huge potential at Leicester and could well be the next big name to leave the King Power Stadium for one of the traditional big six sides.

The Foxes have lost the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell in recent times and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Barnes ended up being the next player to be poached by one of their rivals.

The England international certainly looks like he’d slot in well at Liverpool due to his combination of technical quality and high energy.

This is not the first time Barnes has been linked with LFC, with Goal claiming he was one of a number of similar players considered by the club during the summer.

Still, in an interview earlier this year, Barnes was advised by Emile Heskey, who moved from Leicester to Liverpool during his playing days, to stay put for the time being.

“You’ll always have that interest. But I think, being a local lad, this is the best place for him right now, especially the way Leicester are going,” Heskey told HITC.