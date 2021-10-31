(Video) Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause somehow avoids red card for awful challenge on Pablo Fornals

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause can count himself lucky to have escaped a red card after a truly terrible challenge on West Ham’s Pablo Fornals.

Villa have been in the midst of a rotten run at current, with manager Dean Smith not having had the rub of the green.

Smith, though, can count himself fortunate that defender Kortney Hause was allowed to continue after what was essentially an assault on Spanish international Pablo Fornals.

Incidentally, the incident involving Hause and Fornals came in the same sequence as a last-man foul from Ezri Konsa, who was given his marching orders following a VAR review.

MORE: (Video) Declan Rice restores West Ham’s lead over Aston Villa with strike from distance

Still, his red card is no justification for allowing Hause to continue in the contest after what was a dangerous challenge that could have done Fornals some serious damage.

Irrespective of the foul from Konsa that resulted in his red card, how on earth have the officials come to the decision to NOT send Hause off for this?

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

