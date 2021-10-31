(Video) Hilarious clip of Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba play-acting leaves fans in stitches

A quite hilarious clip of Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba has emerged in wake of their 4-1 defeat to West Ham United on home turf.

Villa were played off the park by the Hammers for large portions of the contest and ultimately suffered a defeat which left them just three points clear of the relegation zone.

There weren’t many players in the Villa XI that covered themselves in glory in the contest, least of all Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba was not only part of a midfield that failed to provide adequate cover to their defensive line, but he was also caught on camera play-acting in quite ridiculous fashion.

MORE: (Video) Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause somehow avoids red card for awful challenge on Pablo Fornals

After a hefty collision with West Ham star Pablo Fornals, Nakamba was left in a heap on the Villa Park turf.

Despite the fact he’d come to a complete stop, the Zimbabwe international suddenly started rolling away.

It’s not entirely clear if this was merely a bizarre way of Nakamba dealing with the pain, or he was attempting to pressure the referee into punishing Fornals.

Either way, it makes for hilarious viewing…

?? | Marvelous Nakamba doing his best humpty-dumpty impression. #AVLWHU pic.twitter.com/gbJnPP4Jl0 — TFS – Top Football Show (@TopFootballShow) October 31, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

If the video doesn’t load, click here