After speculation surrounding his health intensified during the week, Ipswich Town have now released a statement confirming that Kieron Dyer will need to have a liver transplant.

Sky News had reported that Dyer had been hospitalised, a few weeks after competing in the TV series, Celebrity SAS.

During filming, The Sun reported that Dyer had suffered a cracked rib, allegedly because of one of the show’s instructors.

As it has turned out, that has nothing at all to do with his current hospitalisation, detailed by a report on the BBC Sport website.

MORE: Agger lambasts Rodgers

The 42-year-old has apparently completed a series of tests, and the results of those will determine when he has to have his transplant.

At this point in time it would be ridiculous to even speculate when he will be back out on the training pitch for Ipswich Town.

‘The Club can confirm Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer has been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis,’ the club said on their official website.

“Kieron has been managing problems with his liver for the past couple of years, and now requires a transplant.

‘Kieron has told the Club: “Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

‘“Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

‘“I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

‘“I’m very grateful to the Club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

‘”I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy.”

‘The best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club remain with Kieron and his family.

‘We reiterate our request that everyone respects Kieron’s wishes in privacy for him and his family.’

More Stories / Latest News Unnamed Premier League star agrees to a paternity test to determine fatherhood of love child Liverpool flop that hasn’t played for the club since 2018 finally set to be released in January Revealed: The Arsenal figure who recently joined and proved key to pulling off smart summer signings

His health is paramount and a period of rest and recuperation is surely what’s required before any thoughts of going back to work are entertained.