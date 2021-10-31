Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a surprise potential transfer swoop for Manchester City wonderkid James McAtee.

The 19-year-old looks like another huge prospect coming through the City academy, along with recent success stories like Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap.

However, McAtee’s future is in some doubt as both Man Utd and Liverpool are apparently keen on him as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract, according to the Sun.

It would be quite a surprise to see the Red Devils raiding their rivals like this, though we have occasionally seen players move between the two Manchester clubs.

Carlos Tevez and Owen Hargreaves are two notable examples from the last decade or so, while Jadon Sancho started out as a youngster at City before later ending up at United after a spell at Borussia Dortmund.

McAtee may well have doubts over his chances at the Etihad Stadium due to there being so many big names to compete with for a place in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Foden has done well to become a regular for City’s first-team, but there’s no guarantee McAtee will get the same kind of chance to show what he can do.

United have much more of a tradition of handing opportunities to young players, so it could be a decent career move for McAtee to consider.