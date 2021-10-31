Video: James Rodriguez has to be held back by team-mates as he’s sent off Al-Rayyan

Former Everton star James Rodriguez is clearly not having the best of times in Qatar following his recent move.

The Colombia international did not look a happy man after he was given a red card in this video clip below, with the furious 30-year-old needing to be held back by his team-mates before he did something even more stupid…

Things not going so well for James Rodriguez in Qatar pic.twitter.com/NVezq26Dm4 — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) October 30, 2021

Everton fans will surely be enjoying this a bit after Rodriguez’s poor spell at Goodison Park, with the player seeming in a hurry to get away from the Toffees by the end of his time at the club.