Video: James Rodriguez has to be held back by team-mates as he’s sent off Al-Rayyan

Everton FC
Posted by

Former Everton star James Rodriguez is clearly not having the best of times in Qatar following his recent move.

The Colombia international did not look a happy man after he was given a red card in this video clip below, with the furious 30-year-old needing to be held back by his team-mates before he did something even more stupid…

Everton fans will surely be enjoying this a bit after Rodriguez’s poor spell at Goodison Park, with the player seeming in a hurry to get away from the Toffees by the end of his time at the club.

More Stories James Rodriguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.