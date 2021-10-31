Former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla star, Javier Hernandez, has opened up on the depression that has caused his marriage to Sarah Kohan to end.

Now plying his trade at Major League Soccer outfit, LA Galaxy, the ‘Little Pea’ discussed the issues surrounding his grandfather’s death and how that affected the rest of his life.

“I wasn’t the best partner I needed to be, I wasn’t the greatest dad that I wanted to be,” he said on The Ringer, cited by the Daily Star.

“I wasn’t a great friend. I wasn’t the great human being I wanted to be.”

His honesty is refreshing and disarming, and gives a more human face to footballers who are often portrayed as demi-Gods.

Fourteen goals in 19 games this season, per transfermarkt, is in stark contrast to his one solitary strike in 11 matches during the last campaign.

Outside influences and things that generally go unseen can affect form on the pitch of course, and Chicharito’s revelations will now make perfect sense as far as that’s concerned.

At 33, he still has a couple of seasons left in him. Joy on the pitch isn’t quite the same and the hope will surely be that the Little Pea gets his personal life back on track in due course.