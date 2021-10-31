Final decision made: Arsenal star set to depart with Atletico Madrid most likely destination

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly made his decision over his future at the Emirates.

Lacazette was one of the hottest strikers in European football during his time with Lyon. His goal-scoring exploits in France prompted Arsenal to splash the cash to get him through the door.

While he hasn’t been successful in establishing himself in the top bracket of Premier League strikers, Lacazette has been a good servant to the Gunners, scoring 68 goals in 178 appearances.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Lacazette is out of contract with the North London side in the summer of 2022, which leaves him with a big decision to make, especially with January now on the horizon.

According to Fichajes, Lacazette has already made his mind up. The 30-year-old will reportedly be leaving Arsenal at the season’s end, having decided against negotiating a new contract.

Lacazette is understood to be keen on embarking on a new challenge with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who are believed who be in the running to sign him on a Bosman in June.

If Atleti are as keen as the report claims, they’ll be free to strike a pre-contract agreement with Lacazette when January comes around. That’d end any possibility of another club snagging him.