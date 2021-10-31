“Would be unreal” – Some Liverpool fans demand signing of Premier League attacker after excellent goal

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have demanded the acquisition of Leeds United winger Raphinha after his performance against Norwich City today.

Leeds signing Raphinha immediately after being promoted to the Premier League was quite the coup. The Brazilian wasted no time showing the country what he was capable of in the attacking third.

Following his impressive performances at club level, Raphinha earned himself a call-up with the Brazilian National Team. He has gone on to make three appearances thus far, scoring two goals.

While Leeds United have been suffering from second season syndrome this campaign to date, a return of four Premier League goals in his opening ten appearances is an impressive one for Raphinha.

MORE: Agent of Leeds United attacker confirms Liverpool interest and refuses to rule out future move

He has clearly earned himself admirers away from West Yorkshire, with some Liverpool fans on Twitter having called on their club to sign the 24-year-old after his performance against Norwich today.

Raphinha opened the scoring at Carrow Road after evading several Canaries defenders and slotting home into the back of the net. The goal left some football fans on Merseyside impressed…

Need raphinha at Liverpool ASAP — MarcusB?? (@MarcusBiizie) October 31, 2021

Raphinha would be unreal at Liverpool, make it happen @John_W_Henry — Cosmo (@CosmoKhan) October 31, 2021

Great goal by Raphinha. Would be unreal to have him at Liverpool — ?? Mike ?? (@_MikeLFC_) October 31, 2021

RAPHINHA COME TO LIVERPOOL IMEDIATAMENTE — joão (@Iiverpoolz) October 31, 2021

I NEED RAPHINHA AT LIVERPOOL MAN — Yan (@LFCYan) October 31, 2021

Get Raphinha in a Liverpool shirt. — Laura (@_shinypsyduck) October 31, 2021