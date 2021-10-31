Since Fenway Sports Group took over at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards et al installed at the club, most of the decisions that have been made seem to have been the correct ones.

However, keeping Loris Karius as a Red – technically – given that he’s been sent out on loan in the recent past, is an odd one to say the least.

The error-prone custodian hasn’t played for Liverpool since his disaster class in the 2018 Champions League final.

According to the Mirror, the club are finally getting rid of the 28-year-old, though frankly it’s come three years too late.

There was simply no need to keep him registered at the club when there was obviously no future for him after his howlers against Real Madrid.

The rehabilitation of the keeper would surely have accelerated had he been sold rather than loaned, thereby reducing any financial burden on the Reds, however small that may have ended up being.

At least it appears that Liverpool have finally seen sense and will wash their hands of the player in the new year.