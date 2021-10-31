They have one of the best forward lines in Premier League history, so news that Liverpool are potentially interested in bringing Real Madrid flop, Luka Jovic, to Anfield comes as a huge surprise.

Particularly when you consider just how awful the 23-year-old Serbian has been in the Spanish capital ever since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt.

His return of two goals in 39 games since putting pen to paper in 2019, per transfermarkt, is appalling.

He managed four in 18 games when back on loan at Eintracht, though that can’t be considered a surprise in a league he knows well.

He’s more of a target man than the four forwards that Klopp already has in situ, and that is, perhaps, the only justification for making a move for him, something that Fichajes have reported, cited by the Daily Mail.

However, his goals to games ratio is so poor that Klopp would have to be a miracle worker to get him somewhere close to Premier League level.

For the player himself, a move to Liverpool, were it to come off, would surely prove to be a huge career lifeline, albeit one that he would need to take the fullest advantage of.