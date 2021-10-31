Liverpool warned it would cost them £350MILLION to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have been warned that it would cost them an astronomical amount of money to replace Mohamed Salah if he ends up leaving instead of signing a new contract.

The Reds have been linked with some big names in recent times, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, amid doubts over Salah’s long-term future at Anfield.

Most Liverpool fans will surely just be hoping Salah stays, however, with former LFC man Stan Collymore making it clear just how much the club would have to fork out on fees and wages if they turned to someone like Haaland to replace the Egypt international…

Liverpool might be wary of paying Salah’s big wage demands, but it’s surely the more sensible option right now than risking the kind of money they’d have to pay if he left.

