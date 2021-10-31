Liverpool given tempting opportunity to gamble on forward transfer

Liverpool have reportedly been given a possible opportunity to seal the transfer of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbia international has had a difficult spell in Madrid, but previously looked a hugely exciting talent during his Eintracht Frankfurt days.

Jovic’s form in the Bundesliga earned him a big move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019, but he could now be on his way out of Real after struggling to make an impact.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Jovic, even though it seems Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be targeting him to come in as a starter.

There could be room for Jovic as another squad player to play a Divock Origi-esque role in Klopp’s squad, and the report suggests the 23-year-old could be open to such a move.

Liverpool fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, with Jovic undoubtedly a risky target after his recent struggles.

At the same time, however, he’s still young and clearly has great natural talent, so it might be that Klopp could work his magic with him and make this surprise transfer a success.

This seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead, as Jovic will surely want out of the Bernabeu for more playing time, while Real will surely have no qualms about trying to get this unwanted player off their hands.