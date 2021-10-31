“More important” – Ex-Roma striker believes Aston Villa target can be better than Lautaro Martínez

As the January transfer window approaches, the marquee name outside of Europe that clubs will be eyeing is River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. In 14 games this 2021-22 season, the 21-year-old has scored 11 goals.

In an interview with Olé, former AS Roma striker Abel Balbo believes that the young Argentine forward can be better than Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez.

“I think he is already qualified to occupy a more important place in the National Team, and he will have a career with the blue and white for many years,” Balbo said.

“As for the characteristics, Martínez and Álvarez are not far behind. They both pull back and know how to play the ball very well. Later, when he has more experience, Julián will be more important than Lautaro.”

The River Plate forward has one year left on his contract, and if the South American side can’t reach a new deal, then it will be in their best interest to sell him, considering the number of clubs eyeing him to inject youth and goal-scoring into their squad.

Aston Villa is the reported Premier League club expressing interest as they could add some more scoring along with the Argentine path they’ve gone on with the additions of Emiliano Martínez and Emi Buendía.

Meanwhile, AC Milan wants to inject youth into a forward group with Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud. Other clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan are also linked to the player that seems more and more destined to leave Argentina in January.