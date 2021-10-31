Video: Three goals in four minutes sees Norwich and Leeds game spring into life

In truth, the Norwich City vs Leeds United game had been a dire Sunday afternoon affair for the first 56 minutes of play.

Then Carrow Road burst into life with three goals in four minutes.

The home crowd were silenced as Raphinha, who’d been terrorising the Canaries defence all afternoon, bagged the opener.

Just two minutes later, Andrew Omobamidele powered home a towering header for the hosts, getting on the end of a corner.

Norwich were only on level terms for two minutes, as some poor defending and goalkeeping allowed Rodrigo to arrow home from outside the area.

