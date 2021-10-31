In truth, the Norwich City vs Leeds United game had been a dire Sunday afternoon affair for the first 56 minutes of play.

Then Carrow Road burst into life with three goals in four minutes.

The home crowd were silenced as Raphinha, who’d been terrorising the Canaries defence all afternoon, bagged the opener.

Raphinha has his goal! ? Watch Norwich City vs Leeds United live on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/qYVm15GGTE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

Just two minutes later, Andrew Omobamidele powered home a towering header for the hosts, getting on the end of a corner.

Norwich were only on level terms for two minutes, as some poor defending and goalkeeping allowed Rodrigo to arrow home from outside the area.

? | “Poor goalkeeping from a top goalkeeper!” Rodrigo restores #LUFC‘s lead with a strike from outside the box, but Tim Krul will feel he should have done better! #NORLEE pic.twitter.com/doFPpk4V0S — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+