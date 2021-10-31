After just 17 games as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, it would appear that Nuno Espirito Santo’s time may be up at White Hart Lane.

Multiple reports, including this one from Sky Sports, suggest that the Portuguese’s future is under discussion after a terrible showing against a Manchester United side that were there for the taking.

The boos that rang out around the Lane after the match is arguably what has prompted Daniel Levy to revisit the situation so quickly after appointing Nuno, but it must be remembered that he wasn’t first choice when appointed.

Antonio Conte was believed to have been considered before Nuno’s appointment but discounted.

If Nuno is to be sent packing, and if Spurs really do want some long overdue success, then Conte has to appointed now without question.

A hard-liner who gets results, he is just what the north Londoners need. Fractious, awkward and in your face, he is still a serial winner, and Spurs need to show that they have the same ambitions now.

For too long they have settled for second best, and they risk becoming an also ran in all competitions this season unless they can turn things around quickly.