Report: Real Madrid hopes to land Brazilian wonderkid with €100 million release clause

Real Madrid isn’t shy to spend a significant amount of money on the latest wonderkid to come out of Brazil. The Spanish club forked over large sums to land Vinicius Jr and Reinier from Flamengo and Rodrygo from Santos.

According to AS, the La Liga club is expressing interest in forward Matheus França. The 17-year-old striker is starting to generate buzz around him, thanks to his performances with the Flamengo youth teams this season: 13 goals in 16 matches with the U-17 squad.

The wonderkid has also scored three goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the U-20 team. Other European clubs are also eyeing the wonderkid, but Los Blancos count on their excellent relationship with the Brazilian side to facilitate possible negotiations.

But this time again, the discussions will be close; the teenager recently extended his contract until April 2027 with a release clause of €100 million. It is quite simply the biggest release clause in the history of Flamengo, evidence that the Rio de Janeiro-based club thinks highly of the teenager.

Real Madrid appears to have justified its purchase of Vinicius Jr, but the jury remains out on the other two, but it seems that won’t scare them from trying again and spending big in the Brazilian market.