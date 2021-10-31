It never rains but it pours for Barcelona at the moment, with one problem after another coming the Catalan club’s way on and off the pitch.

Gerard Pique, Nico and Sergio Aguero all sustained injuries in the 1-1 draw against Alaves on Saturday night, adding to a growing injury list that includes Ansu Fati, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo.

Now, as Sport report, Ronald Koeman will play hard ball as far as the payment of his contract is concerned.

He’s owed £12m, with the outlet noting that Barca would prefer he accepts between €7m-€8m.

It’s a sign of just how poor Barcelona’s financial situation is that even saving in the region of €4m is something that they are looking to do.

Clearly, losing some of their highest earners in January or next summer at the latest would be preferable, as there would be a considerable cost saving to be made.

Joan Laporta has his work cut out to keep things on an even keel it seems.